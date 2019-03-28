Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter R. "Walt" Ramseur. View Sign







Walter 'Walt' R. Ramseur, 90, of Landis, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Walter was born May 17, 1928, to George Dodson and Vera Belle McNeely Ramseur. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lela Pless, Ann Patterson, Alma Ramseur, and Essie Kirk; brother Jennings Ramseur, and cousin of the homeplace, Sarah McNeely Witherspoon. Walter was a graduate of Landis High School and Catawba College. At Catawba College, he played tuba in the band and acted with the Blue Masque theater group. He met his future wife, Hilda Troxell at Catawba. They became an item after the young men on the band bus took turns giving Hilda birthday kisses and Walter went back for seconds! Walter and Hilda were faithful Catawba Chiefs Club members for decades. Walter was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1981, and the O.B. Michael Outstanding Alumnus Awardin 1995. He served on the Board of Visitors and was recently awarded the title "Board of Visitor Emeritus." Walter served in the U.S. Army before starting a career in Data Processing (computer department). He became a Systems Analyst at Cannon Mills' main plant in Kannapolis. He was a faithful member of St. John's Reformed Church in Kannapolis, where he and Hilda sang in the Choir for many years. Walter was also a longtime member of the Landis Lions CLub. He was Lion of the Year three times and named a Melvin Jones Fellow for "Dedicated Humanitarian Services." Walter is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Hilda; his three daughters, Pamela (Mark) McDaniel, Sandra (Al) Hicks, and Julie (Greg) Lewis; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. The family is most grateful to the kind and loving caregivers of Central Carolina Home Care, who enhanced his last years at home. The family also sincerely appreciates the assistance provided by Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. A memorial service will be held at a later date, but a gathering to celebrate Walt's life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 30, between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. John's Reformed Church in Kannapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Walter R. and Hilda Troxell Ramseur Endowed Scholarship Fund at Catawba College, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144; or St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Linn-Honeycutt is serving the Ramseur family. Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close