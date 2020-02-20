Walter “Ray” Chambers, Jr., 82, of Salisbury, passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Accordius Health. Born April 27, 1937 in Salisbury, NC he was a son of the late Walter Ray Chambers, Sr. and Ruth Honeycutt Chambers. He was a 1957 graduate of Spencer High School and attended Catawba College. He retired from Duke Power following 35 years of employment. He was very active in church, a member of the Spencer Jaycees, a Boy Scout leader and coached youth sports. Ray loved hunting and fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his kids, grandkids and family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Sherlin Chambers whom he married January 31, 1957; sons, Barry Ray Chambers (Patti) of Salisbury, Walter Brent Chambers (Lynette) of Knoxville, TN; sister, Pat Snyder of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jake Chambers (Hannah), Stephanie Corder (Chase), Chase Chambers, Chandler Chambers; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Harper Chambers, Adelyn and Ella Corder, and his faithful dog and companion, Luke. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trading Ford Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Mike Motley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff of Accordius Health for their loving care. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Chambers family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2020