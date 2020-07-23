Tom Correll (58) was born on January 12, 1962. He graduated from East Rowan High School and continued his education, graduating from Piedmont Bible College in 1985. While in college, he met the love of his life, Judy Rogers, whom he married on September 14, 1985. Tome and Judy were blessed with three children: William (29), Kelly (25), and Andrew (22). Tom was the son of Walter Thomas Correll, Sr. and Luretta (PG) Correll. Tom worked for 20+ years at Ceco Friction as a certified welder, and he also served as the Director of Grace Academy. He was a member of Grace Bible Church where he served at various times as deacon, Awana Commander, Sunday School teacher, and music director. Tom was a generous man who was loved by everyone who knew him. He would help anyone who needed it without being asked, and he served from a heart of love. He held so many positions because he was always available to serve the Lord. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, Grace Bible Church or Grace Academy. (6725 Hwy. 152 East, Rockwell, NC 28138) Service: His memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, Rockwell, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m.



