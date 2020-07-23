1/1
Walter Thomas Correll Jr.
1962 - 2020
Tom Correll (58) was born on January 12, 1962. He graduated from East Rowan High School and continued his education, graduating from Piedmont Bible College in 1985. While in college, he met the love of his life, Judy Rogers, whom he married on September 14, 1985. Tome and Judy were blessed with three children: William (29), Kelly (25), and Andrew (22). Tom was the son of Walter Thomas Correll, Sr. and Luretta (PG) Correll. Tom worked for 20+ years at Ceco Friction as a certified welder, and he also served as the Director of Grace Academy. He was a member of Grace Bible Church where he served at various times as deacon, Awana Commander, Sunday School teacher, and music director. Tom was a generous man who was loved by everyone who knew him. He would help anyone who needed it without being asked, and he served from a heart of love. He held so many positions because he was always available to serve the Lord. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, Grace Bible Church or Grace Academy. (6725 Hwy. 152 East, Rockwell, NC 28138) Service: His memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, Rockwell, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family, Tom was a gentle caring man whom I had the pleasure of working with.
Ann Merritt
July 23, 2020
Such a great loss. My cousin Tom, was such a believer in the lord. His smile and laugh left an imprint on my life. Judy, my heart aches for you. Aunt PG, your loss is unimaginable. Sadly I won’t be there for the service due to my paralysis but I’m there with you and the family. I love you all. Deanna ❤
Deannalee Figles
