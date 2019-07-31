Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Allman Watts. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Service 3:00 PM Central United Methodist Church Concord , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Allman Watts passed away at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease after a 10 year battle that she fought with grace and dignity. Wanda was born an only child, on April 9, 1946, in Iredell County to Mary Davis Allman and Barry Odell Allman of Landis. She was preceded in death by her parents. Wanda graduated from South Rowan High School in 1964 and from South Eastern School of Cosmetology in 1965. She was a self-employed hair dresser in Concord for 42 years. She also taught shag lessons for a number of years in the 1980s and early 1990s. She is survived by Ann Linthicum of the home; daughter, Jennifer Watts of Concord; daughter, Noelle Watts of Concord; son, John Watts (Kelly) of Concord; sister in-law, Wanda E. Watts of China Grove; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one nephew; one aunt; and numerous cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. Wanda was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Concord. She loved to attend and be a member of the Ellen Pemberton Sunday School Class and the Coltrane Jones Circle. Service & Visitation: Her service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church of Concord. The family will receive friends in the Coltrane Memorial Room after the service. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials: If you wish to make donations in her memory, please direct them to the Barrett Eudy Scholarship fund at Central United Methodist Church or to at

