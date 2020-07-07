Wanda Cohoon

Wanda Rogers Hosch Cohoon, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. Born February 12, 1957 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Sessoms Rogers and Ernest Rogers. Mrs. Cohoon was educated in the Bennettsville, SC schools and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She served as a teacher's assistant and drove an E.C. bus for the Salisbury/Rowan School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 41 years, David Wayne Hosch on June 27, 2013, daughter-in-law, Garnet Michelle McCann Hosch, a grandchild, Christian Hosch and brothers, Charles Rogers and Willie Rogers. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rodney Cohoon, whom she married October 13, 2018; sons, David Dwayne Hosch of Salisbury, Randy Hosch and wife Monica of Statesville, Kevin Hosch, and Phillip Hosch and wife Terri all of Salisbury; step-daughters, Sarah Sanchez and husband Joaquin of Wallace, and Victoria Cohoon of Wallace, SC; step-sons, Isaiah Cohoon, Joseph Cohoon, Elijah Cohoon, Jonathan Cohoon, Harold Cohoon all of the home; sisters, Shebbie Bristow of Jonesboro, AR, Linda Hawkins and husband Tommy, and Laura Johnson all of Salisbury; grandchildren, Garnet Elizabeth Hosch Peninger and husband Jared, Christopher Michael Hosch, Mason Chaffin, Logan Hosch; step-grandchildren, Morgan Martin, Bree Meadows, Cody Meadows, Trevor Meadows and wife Megan, Christian Sanchez, Josue Sanchez and Jaylon Sanchez. Arrangements: Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday (July 10) at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Darrell Worley, officiating. Mrs. Cohoon will lie in state 1 hour before the service. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Partners In Learning, 2386 Robin Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hosch/Cohoon family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.