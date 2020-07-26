1/1
Wanda Coley Peeler Riley
1950 - 2020
Wanda Coley Peeler Riley, age 69 of Salisbury died Wednesday afternoon, July 22 , 2020 after two weeks in the Salisbury Kiser Hospice House, and one month of declining health in two area hospitals and nursing homes. Wanda was born Sept 10, 1950 in Salisbury to D. Bernard Peeler (deceased) and Ruth Coley Peeler (deceased). She was married to husband, Larry J. Riley for 28 years, who previously died on Jan 10,2008. Also preceding her in death was: sister in law, Trudy Myers Peeler (2020) and brother Winston B. Peeler (2016). Wanda is survived by her loving family; brother Gregory M. Peeler of Charlotte and nephews: Rev. Dr. Joshua M. Peeler (wife, Anna) of Pittsboro and G. Michael Peeler, Jr of Charlotte and niece, Adrianna Peeler Kennedy (husband, Josh of Tempe, TX). Wanda graduated in 1970 from East Rowan High School and was trained as a nurse's aid and worked several years in area nursing homes as an in home aid providing care for many Salisbury residents. After becoming disabled, she stayed in close touch with her many friends and provided care for her ailing husband and mother. Wanda was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Church and attended whenever possible. Service: A church service will be held Saturday, August 1,2020 at 12 noon at St. Luke's Church, 1775 St Luke's Church Rd, Salisbury, NC with Rev Jon Schell conducting the funeral. Burial will follow immediately after the service. Family and Friends are welcome. Memorials: Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to St Luke's Church or Kiser Hospice House. Lyerly Funeral Home will be serving the Peeler family. www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
12:00 PM
St. Luke's Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
