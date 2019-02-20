Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Joyce Hayes Long. View Sign

Mrs. Wanda Joyce Hayes Long, 71, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Mrs. Long was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Cherokee County. She was a daughter of the late James Arthur Hayes and Mary Owenby Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Long; one brother, Ronald Hayes; and sister, Virginia Lee Baine. Mrs. Long is survived by two daughters, Jamie Runion Karriker and husband Phillip and Malinda Long Richards and husband Laddie; five grandchildren, Patrick Karriker, Bethany Karriker, Brittany Abernathy, Hannah Abernathy and Olivia Pender; and one brother, Bobby Joe Hayes of Rabun Gap, Ga. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Walt Lyman will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Long. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

Mrs. Wanda Joyce Hayes Long, 71, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Mrs. Long was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Cherokee County. She was a daughter of the late James Arthur Hayes and Mary Owenby Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Long; one brother, Ronald Hayes; and sister, Virginia Lee Baine. Mrs. Long is survived by two daughters, Jamie Runion Karriker and husband Phillip and Malinda Long Richards and husband Laddie; five grandchildren, Patrick Karriker, Bethany Karriker, Brittany Abernathy, Hannah Abernathy and Olivia Pender; and one brother, Bobby Joe Hayes of Rabun Gap, Ga. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Walt Lyman will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Long. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lady's Funeral Home

268 North Cannon Boulevard

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close