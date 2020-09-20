Ms. Wanda Jordan Laney, 66, of Salisbury, formerly of Pageland, S.C., passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Salisbury. Ms. Wanda Laney was born on Jan. 21, 1954, in Niceville, Fla., to the late Zeb T. Jordan Sr. and Mary Joann Mangum Jordan. Ms. Laney is survived by her son, Danny D. Laney Jr. (Misty) of Salisbury; daughter, Stephanie L. Price (Randy) of Monroe; sisters, Shirley J. Hill of Marietta, Ga. and Wendy J. Desrosiers (John) of Sarasota, Fla.; brother, Zeb T. Jordan, Jr. of Pageland, S.C.; grandchildren, Lexi Laney, Jordan Laney, Kassidy Price, Colton Price and Cayson Price; and her beloved dog, Guy. Service: There will be a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland with Pastor Zach Jordan officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Baumgartner Funeral Home. Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times. The family would like for all attending the service to please wear a face covering. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of South Carolina, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Laney Family.