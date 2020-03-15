Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Myers. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Luke?s Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Edward Myers, 74, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born February 17, 1946 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harold Edward Myers and Martha Cauble Myers. He was educated in the West Rowan schools, graduated from West Rowan High School, Class of 1965, and was active with 4H and Future Farmers of America. He was a member of the State Dairy Judging Team and went on to the Nationals in the 60's. He received an Associate Degree from NC State University. Mr. Myers grew up farming with his father and continued to farm. He retired from Freightliner. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Myers on December 15, 2011 and his sister, Geraldine Barber. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia “Patsy” Karriker Myers; daughters, Deanna Allison and husband Donald of Cleveland, Leslie Kepley and husband Richard of Rockwell, and Patty Linker and husband Aaron of Salisbury; brother, Gilbert Ray Myers and wife Geraldine of Cleveland; grandchildren, Hannah and Natalie Allison, Katie, Elane and Dale Kepley, Brody and Clara Linker. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday (Mar. 20) at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Scott Swix, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Please use your own judgement with present conditions. If you are not feeling well, you will not hurt the family's feelings by not attending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 NC Hwy 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at

