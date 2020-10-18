Mr. Wayne Henry Sechler, age 85 of China Grove, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on October 27, 1934 in Rowan County and was the son of the late Troy Bob Sechler and Elnora Pearl Striewalt Sechler. He was a 1953 graduate of China Grove High School and a 1957 graduate of Appalachian State University. Mr. Sechler proudly served his country in the US Army. After his service, he went on to work for American General Life Insurance Company where he worked for many years before his retirement. Mr Sechler was a longtime member of Landis Baptist Church where he was active in many church activities. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Taylor Sechler, to whom he married in 1962. In addition, he is survived by his son, Scott Wayne Sechler (Mary Beth) of Winston-Salem and daughter, Lori Sechler Jester (Matthew) of China Grove, as well as his grandchildren, Ethan Sechler, Elizabeth Sechler, Worth Sechler, Jacob Jester, Andrew Jester, Luke Jester, Mary Jester and Martha Jester. He also leaves behind his great grandchildren; Hudson Jester, Lucy Jester and Riston Wayne Jester along with his sisters, Doris Sechler Waugh of China Grove and Bobbie Sechler Menscer of Fayetteville. Visitation for Wayne will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Landis Baptist Church, 110 N. Kimmons Street in Landis from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with Funeral immediately following with Pastor Mike Austin, officiating. Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family has requested you kindly remember Wayne with memorials in his honor to Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Ave. SE Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Sechler.