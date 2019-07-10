Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Monk Bame. View Sign Service Information Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Tyro United Methodist Church 4484 Highway 150 Lexington , NC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Tyro United Methodist Church, in the Chapel 4484 Highway 150 Lexington , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Wayne ‘Monk' Bame, 82, of Tyro Community, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Wayne was born Jan. 30, 1937 to the late Ed and Myrtle Bame in Salisbury. Wayne, a hard worker, was owner of Miller Car Wash and enjoyed talking to his customers, riding his bike, face-timing with his great-grandchildren and spending time on the front porch. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Miller Bame, of the home; daughters, Kellie Williamson and husband Steve of Asheboro, Jackie Jacobs and husband Chuck of Loris, S.C. and Tracey Lee and husband Alan of Conway, S.C.; son, Scott Bame and wife Alicia of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Kasey Oropallo (Phil), Haley Spivey (Justin), Kyle Williamson (Frankie), Chandler Lee, McKenzie Bame and Langlea Webb (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Rylee Spivey, Michael Oropallo, Bella Spivey and Brooke Oropallo; two sisters, Amelia Poplin and Ann Wilhelm, both of Salisbury; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Tyro United Methodist Church, 4484 Highway 150, Lexington, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m in the chapel of the church, conducted by Rev. Randy Foster and Linda Miller, and at other times at the home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Wayne's memory be made to Davidson County EMS (Tyro Station) whose many services were greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at

