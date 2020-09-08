Wendy Shaw

Wendy Lynn Helton Shaw, 51, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Wendy was born on Nov. 24, 1968, in Cabarrus County to Wallace Helton and Linda Fagan Helton, who both survive. Wendy will always be remembered for being a devoted, caring daughter, mother and grandmother. She adored her grandson, Braylyn, and loved spending time with her family more than anything. She was the kind of person who always put others before herself. She truly had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Wallace and Linda Helton; son, Christopher Shaw; daughters, Nikki Oxendine and Ashlyn Griffin; grandson, Braylyn Britt; sisters, Lora (Eddie) Testa and Crystal (Paul) Poteat; brother, Randy (Cindy) Helton; nephew, Buddy Whaley, and extended family, the Chapmans. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home at 6 p.m. with Rev. Chris Messina officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
