Wendy Stutts Moseley
1958 - 2020
Wendy Stutts Moseley, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Madison. Service: A memorial service will be planned for a later date. A native of Rowan County, Wendy was born on December 21, 1958, the daughter of the late Fred Stutts and Ruth Simmons Stutts. She was retired from Analog Devices. Time spent with family was her treasure on earth. In her spare time, she enjoyed flowers and gardening. Surviving are her daughter Taylor Moseley of Madison; sisters Mitzi Honeycutt (Kip) of Salisbury, Penny Singleton (Harry) of Matthews, Tammy Bless (Jeff) of Salisbury; brother Ricky Stutts of Advance; grandson whom she thought the world of, Jordan Pearson; her companion Al Corriher; and children's father Terry Moseley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Moseley. Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Moseley family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
