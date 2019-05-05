Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wentworth Shorty Beck. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM First Baptist Church of Rockwell 8630 Hillcrest Dr Rockwell , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM First Baptist Church of Rockwell 8630 Hillcrest Dr., Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wentworth “Shorty” Beck, 92, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, the 3rd of May 2019. He passed quietly at his home surrounded by family, after a very brief illness. Born and raised in Granite Quarry, he was the son of the late Louie Lee and Maude Estelle Hawkins Beck. He graduated from Granite Quarry High School. He was the owner and operator of Faith Radio and TV Company, officially retiring in 2018. He was also the Water Superintendent for the Town of Faith for many years and a past member and Fire Chief of the Faith Volunteer Fire Department. He was active with the Faith Fourth of July Celebration and well-remembered for the “Duck the Joker” booth at the annual carnival. Wentworth was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwell. He had a passion for his church, and over the years held many positions including, Minister of Music, Member, Board of Deacons, and Treasurer. He still actively served on the Security Committee and took part in the Hand Bell and Worship Choirs. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He raised bird dogs and quail and taught his daughter the art of hunting at a young age. An automobile enthusiast, he restored vintage cars as a hobby. As a young man, he was also active in micro midget car restoration and racing. When Myrtle Beach began to rapidly commercialize, he took the advice of his brother-in-law “Buddy” and started camping, albeit quite the upsell for his wife. Lakewood Campground (Site 1916) would prove to be one of his favorite vacation spots. He loved spending time there with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hilda Idel Barger Beck; brother, William “Bill” Louie Beck; sister, Julia Ailene Beck Owens; son-in-law, Tommy Edward Mitchell; and grandson, Geoffrey Michael Beck. He leaves his daughter, Robin Beck Mitchell of Faith; son, Darin and husband Craig Peay of Kannapolis; grandchildren, J. Chad and wife Allison Mitchell, Alesha and husband Jason Virden, Matthew and wife Chrissy Mitchell and Colbie E. Beck; brother-in-law, Dennis (Buddy) Leon and wife Sylvia Shaw Barger; sisters-in-law Sharon Horton Barger and Phyllis Basinger Beck; and great-grandchildren, Taya Thomas, Louie Virden, Alexandria, Alice, Joshua and Montgomery Mitchell and Soraya Mitchell. Visitation: Family visitation will be held on Monday, the 6th of May 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rockwell, 8630 Hillcrest Dr., Rockwell. Service: A celebration of life and remembrance will follow at First Baptist Church of Rockwell on Monday, the 6th day of May at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Matthew Laughter and Dr. Benny Vickrey officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family will be at his residence, located at 1010 Cemetery Dr., Faith, during other times. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rockwell – Building Fund, P.O. Box 756, Rockwell, NC 28138. The Powles-Staton Funeral Home will be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

