Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Milford Hills Baptist Church Funeral service 2:30 PM Milford Hills Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Whitney Gail Pippin, 27, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Sept. 1, 1991 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Janet Shuping Jarrell (Joseph “Neil” Jarrell) of Salisbury and Vaughn Edward Pippin (Christy Plummer Lynch) of Newton. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools and graduated from East Rowan High School, Class of 2009. Whitney studied Culinary Arts at Central Piedmont Community College, Business Administration at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and also took courses in Medical Transcribing. She operated Pippinsway House Keeping. Whitney was an advocate for animal rescue. Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Bertha “Bobbi” Coffey; maternal grandfather, Bill L. Shuping; paternal grandfather, Robert N. Pippen; and paternal grandparents, H. Joe Jarrell and Betty R. Jarrell. Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents, are her half-brothers, Robert “Robbie” Pippin of Alexander County and Daniel Pippin of Catawba County; step-sisters, Amanda Burton of Raeford and Anna “Tori” Schmiege of Baltimore, Md.; maternal grandfather, Hilary Thomas “Tee” Meroney (Liz Mapes) of Virginia Beach, Va.; paternal grandmother, Constance “Connie” S. Pippen of Newton; aunts and uncles, Douglas “Doug” Polomsky (Tonya) of Clovis, N.M., Janie Hudkins (Roger) of Mineral Well, W.Va., Julia “Lynn” Gullett (Donald) of Statesville, Wendy Thompson (Troy) of Salisbury, William “Bill” Shuping (Tracy) of Candler, Shannon Pippen (Becki) of Vale, Stephen Pippin (Crystal) of McDonough, Ga., Ryan Pippin of Newton, Franklin “Eddie” Pippen (Jill) of Lenoir and Beth Laverty (Jim) of Cary; boyfriend, Steven Lawing of Rockwell; numerous cousins; and her beloved dog, Mavey. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at Milford Hills Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jim Harris and Rev. David Allois officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E. Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Pippin/Shuping-Jarrell family. Online condolences may be made at

Whitney Gail Pippin, 27, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Sept. 1, 1991 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Janet Shuping Jarrell (Joseph “Neil” Jarrell) of Salisbury and Vaughn Edward Pippin (Christy Plummer Lynch) of Newton. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools and graduated from East Rowan High School, Class of 2009. Whitney studied Culinary Arts at Central Piedmont Community College, Business Administration at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and also took courses in Medical Transcribing. She operated Pippinsway House Keeping. Whitney was an advocate for animal rescue. Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Bertha “Bobbi” Coffey; maternal grandfather, Bill L. Shuping; paternal grandfather, Robert N. Pippen; and paternal grandparents, H. Joe Jarrell and Betty R. Jarrell. Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents, are her half-brothers, Robert “Robbie” Pippin of Alexander County and Daniel Pippin of Catawba County; step-sisters, Amanda Burton of Raeford and Anna “Tori” Schmiege of Baltimore, Md.; maternal grandfather, Hilary Thomas “Tee” Meroney (Liz Mapes) of Virginia Beach, Va.; paternal grandmother, Constance “Connie” S. Pippen of Newton; aunts and uncles, Douglas “Doug” Polomsky (Tonya) of Clovis, N.M., Janie Hudkins (Roger) of Mineral Well, W.Va., Julia “Lynn” Gullett (Donald) of Statesville, Wendy Thompson (Troy) of Salisbury, William “Bill” Shuping (Tracy) of Candler, Shannon Pippen (Becki) of Vale, Stephen Pippin (Crystal) of McDonough, Ga., Ryan Pippin of Newton, Franklin “Eddie” Pippen (Jill) of Lenoir and Beth Laverty (Jim) of Cary; boyfriend, Steven Lawing of Rockwell; numerous cousins; and her beloved dog, Mavey. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at Milford Hills Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jim Harris and Rev. David Allois officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E. Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Pippin/Shuping-Jarrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close