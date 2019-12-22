Wilbert “Smitty” Whitaker was a man who loved people. He was a member of the Kannapolis North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was well known for his good conversation, calm disposition and love for Jehovah and his family. On Oct 23, 1965, Smitty married the love of his life Brenda Ward, and they shared 54 years of fond memories together. This union produced two sons, Gideon and Mark-Timothy Whitaker. Smitty was a businessman in Salisbury 1973 until retirement as Smitty's Janitorial supplies and B&W Wholesale. All those that knew Smitty are invited to attend the Memorial Smitty Whitaker dedicated his life to Jehovah on January 26, 1968 and has been a faithful servant until he fell asleep in death on December 10, 2019 at 74 years of age. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (3401 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146). In lieu of flowers and food, donations can be to Salisbury Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3401 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury NC 28146. Cards can the family be sent to PO BOX 1302 Salisbury NC 28145. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Whitaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 22, 2019