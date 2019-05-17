Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilburn Junior Mack McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Wilburn Junior “Mack” McDaniel, 91, formerly of Mt. Vernon Road, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. He was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Rowan County to the late William Joe and Elizabeth Saine McDaniel. Mack was a lifelong member of Needmore Baptist Church. He retired from Rowan Regional Medical Center as an engineer after 32 years of service. Mack would give you the shirt off his back and was a good handyman who could fix anything. He was a very loving grandfather who thought the world of his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Claudine McDaniel; a daughter, Kathy Reep; a grandson, Scott McDaniel; and eight brothers. Survivors include a son, Roger McDaniel (Mary) of Woodleaf; a daughter, Carolyn Arey (Tim) of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Courtney McDaniel, Josh Reep (Ashley), J. D. Arey and Regana Hawkins (John); nine great-grandchildren, Tryston, Kelsie, Caleb, Kamryn, Cedric, John II, Corbin, Makayla and Callie; a sister, Bonnie McGee (Fid) of China Grove; two sisters-in-law, Joann McDaniel of Murphy and Mary Driver of Mocksville; a son-in-law, Michael Reep of Woodleaf; and several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Needmore Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Williams and Rev. David Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the church. Memorials: They request that memorials be considered for Needmore Baptist Church, 1620 Mt. Vernon Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

