Mr. Wilburn Leon Owen, Jr., age 93 of Salisbury, went to see the love of his life, his precious wife, in Heaven on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home with his granddaughter, Allyson Pope by his side. Born November 1, 1926 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Wilburn Leon Owen, Sr. and Ruth Lippard Owen. Leon was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Rozelle Dagenhart Owen, who passed away on June 19, 2020. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Leon proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he was a bricklayer for Wagoner Construction, while starting dairy farming and then grain farming in western Rowan County. He spent over 70 years doing the work he loved. Leon was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a simple man, who loved the Lord, loved his family dearly and spending his time with his precious late wife. They would get out each day and drive around for errands or just for ice cream and even just for the ride. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, July Callicutt (Mike), Donna Blankinship (Bruce) and Michael Owen (Susan) all of Salisbury. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Amanda Leazer of Salisbury, Ryan Owen (Christy), Chris Owen (Amber) both of Mt. Ulla, Priscilla Cline (Matt) of Cheyenne, WY, Allyson Pope (Joe), Drew Callicutt (Mackenzie) both of Salisbury. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Raegan Owen, Morgan Owen, Carson Owen, Madison Owen and McGwire Owen of Mt. Ulla; Bryson Pope, Blake Pope, Brody Pope, Caden Callicutt, Brayden Callicutt, Jaylee Leazer, all of Salisbury; Owen Cline, Sophia Cline and Oliver Cline of Cheyenne, WY. Also left to cherish his memory are his brother, C. Thomas Owen (Margaret) of Salisbury and sisters, Margaret Rogers of Mt. Ulla and Gilda Brown of Lexington. He also had numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. A Celebration of Life Service for Leon will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:00pm at the Outdoor Worship Shelter at Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Interment with Full Military Honors will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family requests you kindly remember Leon with memorials in his honor to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Owen.