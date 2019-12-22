Wiley Henry Earnhardt, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. He was born May 11, 1942 in Salisbury, NC to the late Henry Lee "Bob" Earnhardt and Vada Ludwig Earnhardt. He attended East Rowan High School. Wiley retired from the United States Navy in 1990 after 23 years of service, he served during Vietnam in Da Nang Harbor, on the USS Lexington Aircraft Carrier three different times, the USS Saratoga and the USS America, as wells munitions ships and the auxiliary floating dry dock USS Alamorgordo. Life long member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church, former mens group President, Meals on Wheels volunteer and he enjoyed making apple butter at the yearly fundraiser. He also retired from KRC in Salisbury in 2000 after going to work for them after the Navy. In addition to his parents, Wiley was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Moose. Wiley is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Overton Earnhardt, whom he married December 16, 1966; son, Michael Wayne Earnhardt of Salisbury; daughter, Michelle Leigh Earnhardt of Salisbury; grandsons, James and Scott; sister, Virginia Lowder and husband Jerry of Salisbury; brothers, Leroy Earnhardt, and Joe Earnhardt and wife Debbie of Jacksonville; nephew, Craig Earnhardt and wife Sherry of Salisbury; cousins, George Wiley Kluttz and wife Jean of Rockwell, and Peggy Bost of Salisbury. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:30 am - 12:45 pm at Rock Grove United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Conder, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rock Grove United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or to Meals on Wheels Rowan PO Box 1914 Salisbury, NC 28145. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 22, 2019