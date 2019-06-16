William Albert Nesbitt (1924 - 2019)
Mr. William Albert Nesbitt, 95, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Curis at Concord Mr. Nesbitt was born February 8, 1924 in Mooresville. He was a son of the late Julius Franklin Nesbitt and Cleo Carver Nesbitt. Mr. Nesbitt retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1. He was an active member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Murdoch Nesbitt, who passed away on March 30, 2019; son, Billy Nesbitt; and sister, Betty Herman. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by son, Terry Nesbitt; daughter-in-law, Linda Nesbitt; two granddaughters, Alisha Clark and husband Jeremy and Tammy Edwards; and three great grandchildren, Wyatt Clark, Connor Clark and Whitley Edwards. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Nesbitt.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019
