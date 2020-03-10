Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bergstrom. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

William Eric “Bill” Bergstrom, 83, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born May 19, 1936, in Lowell, Mass., to the late John Phillip Bergstrom and Trudy Wolf Bergstrom Savery. Mr. Bergstrom was a graduate of Yarmouth High School and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. He became a regional service representative for General Motors before moving to Cape Cod where he began a career in fire service. Although he left the automotive industry he continued to work on cars on the side, most notably his 1941 Buick Woodie that he restored and won numerous awards throughout the nation. He once drove it from Cape Cod to California and back and later won the Presidential Award in St. Louis. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard. Mr. Bergstrom relocated to be with his daughter in North Carolina in 2012 and became an active member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church where he was an deacon and sang in the choir. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan E. Bergstrom; and brother, Stephen Bergstrom. Mr. Bergstrom is survived by his children, Amy Lynn Barnett and husband, George of Salisbury, James Eric Bergstrom of Cape Cod, Mass., and Douglas W. Bergstrom and wife, Kimberly, of Pomfret, Conn.; sister, Sandra Jean Ryan of Salisbury; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road, Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Stacey Steck. The family will greet friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials: In tribute to Mr. Bergstrom's time delivering Meals on Wheels, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rowan County, P.O. Box 1914, Salisbury, NC 28145 or at

