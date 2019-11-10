William Henry “Bill” Hall, Jr., 65, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Novant Health - Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late William Henry Hall and Lorene and Paul Gurley (step-father). Bill spent the majority of his working years as a maintenance mechanic, consistently promoted for his excellent work. He was an active member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Kannapolis where he loved attending. Aside from his mother and step-father, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Aycock Hall; sister Debbie Dumont (Frank) of Rockwell, sister Jill Loflin (Bob) and brother Jason Gurley (Christy); 4 children: Sherry Stallings and William Allen Hall of China Grove, Micky Bost (Kelly) of Mooresville, and Tiffany Fox (Jason) of Mt. Ulla; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Eastwood Baptist Church; 320 Cook St., Kannapolis. Pastor Randall Ritchie will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastwood Baptist Church.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019