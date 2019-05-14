William “Bill” Morris Honeycutt, 94, of Salisbury, NC passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born in Rowan County on September 7, 1924 to the late William Victor and Lela Morris Honeycutt. Mr. Honeycutt attended Landis and Salisbury schools and graduated from Boyden High School in 1942. He also graduated from the Appliance Service School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946 and was assigned to the Destroyer Repair Unit #12 attached to the Fourth Fleet. He worked for Cheerwine Bottling Company and retired from Fiber Industries. Mr. Honeycutt was an active member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC for 62 years and the Whitehead Sunday School Class. He is currently a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC. He is survived by his wife, Kenetha Maness Honeycutt; stepson, Ray Griffin and wife Connie, Steve Maness and wife Donna, and James Matthew Maness and Michelle. The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM followed by the funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park with military honors. Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Maness, Matthew Maness, Ray Griffin, Mark Williams, Tommy Williams and Brad Hardy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 100 Porter Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Honeycutt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2019