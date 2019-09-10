Dr. William “Bill” Lee Comer, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Liberty Lane Hospice House at the Salisbury VA. Born in Burlington on Sept. 18, 1932, he was the son of the late Dennis Ervin Comer and Maddie Varner Comer. Dr. Comer was a graduate of Brawley High School, The University of Nebraska, Appalachian State University, and received his Ed.D from Nova University. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After retiring from the military, Bill worked as a Manager at the Tennessee Valley Authority, Dean of Instruction at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, and lastly, served as Vocational Director for the Rowan Salisbury School System. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Comer Jr.; and sisters, Helen Wise, Maxine Whitley, Thelma Davis, and Nancy O'Ferrell. He is survived by his wife, Carol Starnes Comer; children, Bill Comer Jr. (Andrea) of Mint Hill, John Comer (Pam) of Indian Trail, Tom Comer (Jan) of Troutman, Bob Comer (Phyllis) of Fort Lee, Va., Judy Hargis of Mooresville, Maxwell Hess of Salisbury and Casey Grimsley (Shayne) of Fayetteville, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Dot Albertson, Marie Jones, Zelma Bowden and Jim Comer. Services: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. The service will be conducted by Father Robert Black, with military honors by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard, and masonic rites conducted by Eureka Masonic Lodge. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 W Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Following the service, the family will receive visitors in the parish hall. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Comer family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 10, 2019