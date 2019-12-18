William Franklin “Bill” Meacham, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home at 1312 Faith Rd, surrounded by his family who all loved him very, very much. He and his wife Ann Gantt Meacham made their home in Salisbury most of their adult life. Born June 11, 1928, he was a graduate of East Spencer High School, and married his sweetheart Ann and left the next day for the US Army basic training, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the Korean Conflict. Bill worked as an auto mechanic at Salisbury Motor Company, where he was employed for almost 30 years. He was a 33 rd degree Master Mason and a member of the Rowan Shrine Club and Salisbury Moose Lodge. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Lawrence Meacham, and his mother, Gertha Gobble Meacham; his sister, Helen Meacham Kennerly and brother, James H. “Babe” Meacham. He is survived by his wife, Ann Gantt of Salisbury; sons, William Franklin Meacham, Jr. of Salisbury, David Lawrence Meacham (Miyoung) of Richmond, VA and Charles Howard Meacham (Sandy) of Salisbury; siblings, Robert “Bob” Meacham (Gathel) of Salisbury, Francis Meacham Norris of Salisbury and Ruth Meacham Tomlin of Lynchburg, VA. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 Hwy 52, Salisbury, NC 28146. Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Carl Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Meacham family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 18, 2019