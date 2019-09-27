William “Bill” Thomas Waller, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born November 6, 1945 in Rowan County to the late James Avery Waller and Mary Teague Waller. Surviving are his daughters, Shera (Mike) Smith, Shannon Yarborough; special friend, Pamela Scarbrough; step-children, Amanda (Nick) Douglas-Martin, Matthew (Carolyn) Douglas; grandchildren, Braxton Smith, Bryson Smith; step-grandchildren, Olive Martin, Ezra Martin, Quinley Martin; sister, Priscilla (Jerry) Eller; brother, James (Linda) Waller; nieces, Dene' (Allen) Logie, Kristina Waller, Carrie (Andre) Groff, Sarah Logie; nephews, Chad (Kim) Eller, Byron Waller, Colten Eller. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Rick Page. Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Waller Family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuenralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 27, 2019