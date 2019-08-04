Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bill Weant. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

William “Bill” Francis Weant, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born February 23, 1934 in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Perry Ernest Weant and Veda Winecoff Weant. He graduated from Boyden High School and Catawba College in Salisbury, and received an M.S. Degree in Television/Radio Communications from Syracuse, New York. Mr. Weant was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed with WSTP as an air personality, copywriter, and production assistant in the 1960's. Next, he was employed with Tri-County Mental Health for twenty-one years directing the Employee Assistance Program, working closely with business and industry in Rowan, Davie and Iredell Counties. In 1979 he was recognized as North Carolina's Outstanding New Professional in the field of alcoholism. He retired October 1, 1997. Bill was a member of Organ Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Perry Ernest Weant and George Owen Weant and his sister, Molly Neal Cooper. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Scott Weant (Teresa Merrell Weant) of Salisbury; daughter, Lydia Weant Hardy (Roger Dale Hardy) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Cansas Weant, Coby Weant, Katherine Beaver and Holly Beaver; close friend, Diane Deal. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Tuesday (Aug. 6) at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 AM at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Mr. Chris Sadler, Pastor of Victory Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Weant family. Online condolences may be made at

William “Bill” Francis Weant, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born February 23, 1934 in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Perry Ernest Weant and Veda Winecoff Weant. He graduated from Boyden High School and Catawba College in Salisbury, and received an M.S. Degree in Television/Radio Communications from Syracuse, New York. Mr. Weant was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed with WSTP as an air personality, copywriter, and production assistant in the 1960's. Next, he was employed with Tri-County Mental Health for twenty-one years directing the Employee Assistance Program, working closely with business and industry in Rowan, Davie and Iredell Counties. In 1979 he was recognized as North Carolina's Outstanding New Professional in the field of alcoholism. He retired October 1, 1997. Bill was a member of Organ Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Perry Ernest Weant and George Owen Weant and his sister, Molly Neal Cooper. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Scott Weant (Teresa Merrell Weant) of Salisbury; daughter, Lydia Weant Hardy (Roger Dale Hardy) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Cansas Weant, Coby Weant, Katherine Beaver and Holly Beaver; close friend, Diane Deal. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Tuesday (Aug. 6) at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 AM at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Mr. Chris Sadler, Pastor of Victory Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Weant family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close