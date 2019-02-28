William “Billy” Leonard Covington, 47, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on July 9, 1971, he was the son of the late Ricky Sherrill Covington and Billy Ronda Covington. Billy owned Williams Wrecker and Recovery. He was a volunteer fireman for Rockwell Rural, Gold Hill and Bostian Heights fire departments and loved to hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Christie Ribelin Foutz; mother of his daughter, Lori Efird Covington; daughter, Breanna Covington; sister, Anesha Covington and her daughter, Ricky Harris of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Bryson Tanner, Avah Kintouton and Chandler Covington. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at West Park Baptist Church, 715 W. Park Dr., Rockwell, NC 28138. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at West Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Seaquest officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; or to a local fire department of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Covington family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 28, 2019