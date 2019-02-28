Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Billy Leonard Covington. View Sign

William “Billy” Leonard Covington, 47, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on July 9, 1971, he was the son of the late Ricky Sherrill Covington and Billy Ronda Covington. Billy owned Williams Wrecker and Recovery. He was a volunteer fireman for Rockwell Rural, Gold Hill and Bostian Heights fire departments and loved to hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Christie Ribelin Foutz; mother of his daughter, Lori Efird Covington; daughter, Breanna Covington; sister, Anesha Covington and her daughter, Ricky Harris of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Bryson Tanner, Avah Kintouton and Chandler Covington. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at West Park Baptist Church, 715 W. Park Dr., Rockwell, NC 28138. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at West Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Seaquest officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; or to a local fire department of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Covington family. Online condolences may be made at

William “Billy” Leonard Covington, 47, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on July 9, 1971, he was the son of the late Ricky Sherrill Covington and Billy Ronda Covington. Billy owned Williams Wrecker and Recovery. He was a volunteer fireman for Rockwell Rural, Gold Hill and Bostian Heights fire departments and loved to hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Christie Ribelin Foutz; mother of his daughter, Lori Efird Covington; daughter, Breanna Covington; sister, Anesha Covington and her daughter, Ricky Harris of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Bryson Tanner, Avah Kintouton and Chandler Covington. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at West Park Baptist Church, 715 W. Park Dr., Rockwell, NC 28138. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at West Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Seaquest officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; or to a local fire department of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Covington family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

704-633-9031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.