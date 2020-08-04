On Saturday, August 1st, 2020, William “Billy” Watkins, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away at the age of 65. Billy was born on October 21st, 1954 in Spencer, NC to BR and Bettie Watkins. He graduated from North Rowan HS in 1973 and worked as an electrician for Walter Carter Electric, co-owned Tri Electric and Target Electric, and later owned Bill Watkins Electric. On May 25th, 1975, he married Rindy Keith Watkins and together raised three children. Billy coached Spencer Little League Baseball for 25 years, and was happiest when coaching, tailgating at football games and when surrounded by his family and cat Memow. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and brother Albert Watkins. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rindy, and their three children; Stacie (Renard) Maxwell, Patrick (Tamara) Watkins, and Katie (Amanda) Watkins; Sister-in-law Karen (Blaine) Springer; 5 grandchildren, Kaylin (Justin) Pringle, Devin Maxwell, Averey Maxwell, Greyson Maxwell and Liam Watkins; and one great granddaughter, Kru Pringle; siblings, Shirley (Joe) Koontz, and George (Sylvia) Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Billy to the Shriners Hospital for Children
