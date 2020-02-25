William Bernard Boone, age 75, of Spencer passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Acordius Health Care in Salisbury. Bill was born in Rowan County a son of the late William E. Boone and Ruth Watson Boone. Bill was a 1963 graduate of North Rowan High School and worked for the North Carolina Finishing Company until health problems altered his future. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother Robert E. Boone. Survivors include a brother James M. Boone and wife Debbie of Spencer; one niece Arielle Boone Hoffman of Spencer and a number of cousins. Graveside service: 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, at Rowan Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Susan Morris. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Boone family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 25, 2020