Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Brad Hunter. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

William Bradley "Brad" Hunter, 48, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born January 25, 1971 in Salisbury, NC to Sylvia Pate Hunter and the late William Carl Hunter. Brad was a 1989 graduate of East Rowan High School and he attended UNC Charlotte and RCCC. He was the Traffic Management Center Operator for City of Concord, a member of First Reformed Church of Landis, where he was a Deacon, served on several committees, and was involved in the Men's Bible Study. Brad was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed fly fishing, being outdoors, going to the mountains, and loved spending time with his family. Brad is survived by his wife Lynda Anne Hunter, whom he married June 11, 1994; daughter, Cierra Grace Hunter; son, William Riley Hunter; sister, Shannon Lingle and husband Jason of Murrells Inlet; and grandfather, Robert Lee Pate of Salisbury. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at First Reformed Church of Landis, Landis, NC. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First Reformed Church of Landis, Landis, NC, with Rev. David Franks, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Landis Good Samaritans Fund, 210 N. Central Ave, Landis, NC 28088. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hunter family. Online condolences may be made at

William Bradley "Brad" Hunter, 48, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born January 25, 1971 in Salisbury, NC to Sylvia Pate Hunter and the late William Carl Hunter. Brad was a 1989 graduate of East Rowan High School and he attended UNC Charlotte and RCCC. He was the Traffic Management Center Operator for City of Concord, a member of First Reformed Church of Landis, where he was a Deacon, served on several committees, and was involved in the Men's Bible Study. Brad was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed fly fishing, being outdoors, going to the mountains, and loved spending time with his family. Brad is survived by his wife Lynda Anne Hunter, whom he married June 11, 1994; daughter, Cierra Grace Hunter; son, William Riley Hunter; sister, Shannon Lingle and husband Jason of Murrells Inlet; and grandfather, Robert Lee Pate of Salisbury. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at First Reformed Church of Landis, Landis, NC. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First Reformed Church of Landis, Landis, NC, with Rev. David Franks, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Landis Good Samaritans Fund, 210 N. Central Ave, Landis, NC 28088. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hunter family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close