William Brandon Brewer, age 48, of Salisbury, passed away Nov. 28, 2019 at his residence. Brandon was born Sept. 29, 1971 in Rowan County the son of Wanda Sides Bradshaw of Salisbury and William V. Brewer, Jr. (Janice) of Pfafftown. He was a 1989 graduate of South Rowan High School. Brandon was an avid Dallas Cowboys and North Carolina State Wolfpack fan. He worked as assistant manager of the Collision Center at Team Chevrolet. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, at the lake and with his family especially his grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his parents are his fiancé, Amanda Lefler of Salisbury; son, Brandon Garrett Brewer (Ashley) of Mooresville; step-children, Jakob Corriher and Haley Rutemiller; sister, Melanie Brewer Surratt; step-brothers, Jason Ryan Beaver (Lisa) of Zebulon and Justin Eugene Beaver (Lauren) of Shelby; grandchildren, Keely and Kael Brewer; niece Brielle Surratt; cousins, Ashley Wilson-Moore of Salisbury and Tal Wilson of Pickens, S.C. Visitation and Service: Visitation 2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum, service immediately following at 3:30 p.m. Memorials: Levine's Children's Hospital, Atrium Health Foundation, att. LCH for Levine Children's Hospital, Research Department, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Brewer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 1, 2019