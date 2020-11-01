William Cecil Cline, 85, of Cleveland passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center from Covid-19. Mr. Cline was born October 11, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Noah F. Cline and Frances Morgan Cline. Cecil worked for Southern Railroad for 30 years. Cecil's passion was fishing, working in his garden and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Cecil has been married to his wife Remona (Donail) Cline for 63 years. They were married August 10, 1957. Cecil Cline attended Cleveland School. He was a lifetime member of Lebanon Lutheran Church. He served on several committees there. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nevin F. Cline, Sr. Cecil is survived by daughters; Darlene Connor (Don) of Salisbury, Connie Duke (David) of Salisbury; three granddaughters; Kristen Collins of Wilmington, Leah Marie Welborn (Cody) of Arvada, CO, Brittney Connor Savarda (Alex) of Charlotte; step daughter Carol Duke Young (Cy); step son James Addison Duke; step grandchildren Raegan and Eli, grandchildren to David Duke. Cecil leaves behind brothers Alton B. Cline and Amanda of Salisbury, James E. Cline and Mary of Statesville, Walter D. Cline and Nettie of Cleveland; two sisters Ruth Culp and the late Ken Culp of Faith and Sally Hampton and the late Bobby Hampton of Cooleemee. Service: Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1200 Thompson Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013 with Pastor Elizabeth Fisher officiating. The family asks that all attendees wear face masks and practice social distancing. A graveside burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1200 Thompson Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.