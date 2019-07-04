William David Corbett, 67, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at Novant Health – Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. His father, now deceased, was William Grady Corbett and his mother, who survives, is Dora Stanley Corbett. He was born in Rowan County on March 13, 1952. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Dean Corbett. David never met a stranger. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone in return. He was a humorous, witty guy, and had a nickname for everyone he knew. He was a member of South River Church of Christ. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dora Corbett of Rockwell; sisters, Kathy Sain (J.D.) of Salisbury, Bonnie Shattuck (Wes) of Fuquay Varina, NC and Nora Jean “Jeannie” McDaniel (Jerry) of Rockwell. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews and a very special love, Edna Johnson of SC. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating David's life will follow at 2 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Brother Jimmy Stone and Brother Tommy Graham officiating. Burial will be at South River Church of Christ in Woodleaf, NC. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Novant Health – Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Corbett family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 4, 2019