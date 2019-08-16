Mr. William Eugene “Gene” Cornatzer, 83, of Springhill Drive, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury. He was born in Davie County on April 6, 1936, to the late V.O. and Ollie Mae Melton Cornatzer. Gene was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He retired from Ingersoll Rand after 28 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rick Cornatzer; an infant son, Gary; and two brothers, Donald and Jackie Cornatzer. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Jean Jordan Cornatzer, of the home; two sons, Jeff Cornatzer and his wife Carol Ann of Waxhaw and Brian Cornatzer of Fort Mill, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Sage, Anna, Cameron, Rachel, Jacob, Jason and Amber Cornatzer; a great-granddaughter, Aria; a sister, Peggy Clawson of Clemmons; a brother, Glenn Cornatzer (Kimmy) of Cooleemee; his canine companion, Abby; and several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, Cooleemee with Rev. Shelby Harbour, Mr. Brian Cornatzer, Mr. Cameron Cornatzer and Mr. Paul Rickell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 686 Cooleemee, NC 27014 or to the Humane Society of Davie County, 291 Eaton Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 16, 2019