William F. Poole Jr. of Columbia, SC passed away peacefully, 89, on September 1, 2020 at RICE Estate. Known to many friends and family as “Freddy” and others knew him well as “Bill”. Born August 9, 1931 in Spencer at the home of his paternal grandparents and was the oldest son of the late William F. Sr. and Lois Lucille Poole. During WWII, his father's work with the railroad took his family from NC to SC. When he was at school in SC as a child, he had the good fortune to start several friendships that would continue throughout his long life. At the end of the war, the family moved back to NC where he graduated Boyden High School in Salisbury. When Uncle Sam called, he then enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve which shipped him to San Diego for boot camp where he fought the “Battle of Tijuana” and survived. Then he was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco to a tugboat that saw service at Alcatraz and a rescue mission to bring back a nuclear submarine off the coast of Washington state. Upon completion of his service to the Navy, he followed up on an invitation from his aunt and uncle to live with them in Maryland and enroll at the University of Maryland. He completed his studies there in 1961 and received his degree in Electrical Engineering. Taking a job with G. E. in missile technology moved him to Kernersville. After G.E. he took a job with Westinghouse joining the elevator division and moved to the Washington DC metro area where he stayed until he retired in 1993. He was a loyal member of Local 10. He was a dog lover all his life and had one with him most of the years of his life. Once retired in 1993, he and his wife, Ingrid, moved to Columbia, SC. “Freddy” was a connoisseur of cognac and wine, especially German. One thing that he loved was being able to go with his wife, Ingrid, each year to Germany and spend time with his in-laws and their families. He enjoyed leather work, knives and knife shows, and going to Blue Grass events with his brother, Eric. Each year going to the annual “Local 10” picnic was something he always looked forward to. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Retirement was the lifestyle that he enjoyed most. He always would say “I am the president of the local Chapter of the Procrastinator's club”. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Beth & Jim Fidanza of Ellington, CT; his brother and his long time companion, Eric Poole & Connie Tyson of Mechanicsburg, PA; Best Friend, Bill Turner of Hopkins, SC; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Martin & Baerbel Schmidt-Ott of Berlin, Germany; grandchildren Alyssa & Andrew Fidanza; and nieces and nephews: Michael and Marianne Poole and family; Robert Poole and fiancé Kelsey; David Poole and wife Jennifer; Dr. Kai and Dr. Ursula Schmidt-Ott and family; Eve Schmidt-Ott and daughter. He is predeceased by his former wife, Anne Marie Poole and mother of his daughter, Beth; and his wife of 44 years, Ingrid Poole. Service: A small service will be held for family and friends at Oakdale Baptist Church, 200 Charles St., Spencer, NC Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am with a gravesite service to follow. Rev. Yarborough will officiate. Memorial: In Lieu of flowers, a Memorial donation in his name can be made to the Oakdale Baptist Church, P. O. Box 233, Spencer, NC 28159 The family would like to extend a special thank-you to RICE ESTATE and Lutheran Hospice, both in Columbia, SC, for all the wonderful and loving care he receive. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com