William Gene Summey, 63, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Reverend Summey was born February 26, 1956, to the late Roy Gene Summey and the late Jewell Mae Summey. A memorial service will be held at New London United Methodist Church, on December 23, 2019 at 1:00pm. A visitation with the family will be held after the service at the church. He was a minister with the UMC for over 20 years and served two churches in Stanly County. Billy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He received some of his education at Duke University and was an avid Duke fan. He loved the mountains of NC, a place he wanted to be. His heart never left Rutherford County, NC. Survivors include wife, Sally Summey of Albemarle, NC, daughter, Virginia Summey, granddaughter, Hannah Abee, and son-in-law, Graham Abee, of Greensboro, NC; son, Roy Gene Summey, of Salisbury, NC, and daughter Sarah Katherine Summey of the home. Memorials may be made to New London UMC. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Summey family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 24, 2019