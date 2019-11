William Henry “Bill” Hall, Jr., 65, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Novant Health - Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late William Henry Hall and Lorene and Paul Gurley (step-father). Bill spent the majority of his working years as a maintenance mechanic, consistently promoted for his excellent work. He was an active member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Kannapolis where he loved attending. Aside from his mother and step-father, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Aycock Hall; sister, Debbie Dumont (Frank) of Rockwell, sister, Jill Loflin (Bob); and brother, Jason Gurley (Christy); 4 children: Sherry Stallings and William Allen Hall of China Grove, Micky Bost (Kelly) of Mooresville, and Tiffany Fox (Jason) of Mt. Ulla; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m., at Eastwood Baptist Church; 320 Cook St., Kannapolis. Pastor Randall Ritchie will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastwood Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com