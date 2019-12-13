William Helms, 80, of Kannapolis went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019 Novant Kaiser Hospice House in Salisbury after battling Alzheimer's. His funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14 at Whitley's Annex Chapel with Rev. Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Annex Chapel from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday prior to his funeral. William was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Mecklenburg Co., a son of the late William Randolph Helms and Lois Mildred Philips Helms. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother Cliford Lee Helms, his sisters Betty Justice and Judy Gurley of Concord and his grandson Brian Helms. William worked in earlier years as a truck driver for A. C. Widenhouse of Concord. He was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church. William leaves behind his wife Ada Upright Helms, his daughter Sherry Woods Howl of Lancaster SC, his son Randy Helms of Midland, his step-son Keith Pope of Kannapolis, six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Novant Kaiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury NC 28144. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 13, 2019