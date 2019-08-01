Mr. William Henry Steele, of 607 Windham St., Petersburg, Va., entered into peaceful rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1944 in Salisbury. He was educated at Dunbar High School, East Spencer. He retired from the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam and Gulf War. Memorials: Please donate to the Metropolitan Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803, in lieu of flowers. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison S.t, Petersburg, VA 23803. Online condolences maybe submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 1, 2019