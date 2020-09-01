Rev. William John Campbell, age 77, of China Grove passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Respects and viewing for Rev. Campbell is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton. A family graveside service will be held at St. Matthews United Church of Christ (UCC) Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Mt. Zion UCC in the spring. Rev. Campbell was born on September 30, 1942 and was the son of the late William Theodore and Maude Leonhardt Campbell. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Campbell and Robert Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Doris Shaw Campbell of the home; three daughters, Jan Campbell Wharton and husband, Jacob Steven of Winston-Salem, Lisa Campbell Smith and husband, Shawn Michael of Whittier, NC, and Nicole Campbell James and husband, John Lander of Salisbury; two sisters, Helen Owens of Lincolnton and Dorothy Mathis of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Ian William Wharton, Isaac Jacob Wharton, Irving Campbell Wharton, Sydney Michelle Smith, Luke Michael Smith, Andy Lee Smith, Emma Nicole James, and Levi Alexander James. Rev. Campbell graduated from Lancaster Theological Seminary with a Masters of Divinity in 1968. He was a dedicated pastor, great teacher, and compassionate counselor. During his 43 years of ministry, he served Hedrick's Grove UCC in Lexington, First Reformed UCC in High Point, and Mt. Zion UCC in China Grove. Rev. Campbell served in many leadership and volunteer positions. In the UCC, these positions included the Board of Directors of the Western North Carolina Association and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Johns River Valley Camp. He also served as a volunteer fireman becoming the Assistant Chief of the Central Davidson Volunteer Fire Department. Rev. Campbell was family-oriented and community-minded and was always generous with his time and resources. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, following the news and solving word puzzles. Good music, especially bluegrass, always made him happy. His kind blue eyes and big-hearted spirit will be deeply missed by all, including his wife of 58 years, his family, and his beloved dog, Piper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store