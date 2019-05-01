William Joseph Beasley, age 90, of Spencer passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born Jan. 18, 1929 in New Hanover County, the son of the late Lydia Atkinson Beasley and Cephus Beasley. He attended New Hanover and Pender County Schools. Bill worked for Daniels construction as an electrical superintendent. He was a member of Spencer Moose Lodge for many years and served in many capacities including Governor of Legion of the Moose. Preceding him in death was his wife Aileen Pulley Beasley on Sept. 6, 1998; special aunt and uncle, Joe and Catherine Beasley; son-in-law Randy Campbell; sister Dorothy Thompson; and brothers L.C. Beasley and Jacob Beasley. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Grace B. Campbell of Salisbury, Shirley B. Curlee of Oak Island and Reneau B. Watkins of Spencer; brother, Richard Beasley of Spencer; grandchildren, Scott Curlee (Jennifer), Michael Curlee (Molly), Amanda Hooper and Julie Willmott (Tommy); four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House or Novant Hospice and Palliative Care, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beasley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 1, 2019