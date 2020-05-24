Mr. William King McCachren of Rocky River Road, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Atrium Health. Service: A private graveside service will be Saturday morning at Rocky River Presbyterian Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Dr. Neal Carter. The family will receive friends at 11:30am Saturday outdoors in the grove at Rocky River Presbyterian Church. William was born October 3, 1919 in Cabarrus County to the late Clifford Otto McCachren and Ethel Eugenia King McCachren. He was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Cline McCachren, and five brothers and sisters. William was a retired letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He was an active member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and a Deacon, and was a former committee chairman of the Boy Scout Troop 83. William was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. He also served in the U.S. Army in South Pacific during World War II. William is survived by daughter Sharon M. Twitty and husband Mike; son W. King McCachren, Jr. and wife Pam; grandchildren Becky Stoudt, Matthew Howell, Patrick McCachren and wife Brianne, and Lora McCachren; great grandchildren Rory, Ivy, Peyton, James, and Jackson; and a number of nieces and nephews, and extended family members. Memorial: Memorials may be made to RRPC Building Fund, 7940 Rocky River Rd, Concord, NC, 28025. Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the McCachren family.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.