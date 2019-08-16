Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Campbell III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Lineberger Campbell III, or Bill, as he was known to most, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in his home in Statesville at age 74. Bill was born on April 11, 1945 in Salisbury. He graduated from Boyden High School in Salisbury and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1967. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Burchette Campbell. He is survived by his sister, Anne Hartzog and her family; his first wife, Pamela Lentz Gregor; his children, Amy Christine and Gabriel Dylan; his step-daughter, Lisa Levan; and his four grandchildren. Bill was passionate about N.C. basketball, music/guitar, Native American culture and nature. He lived a simple life and felt most at home in the outdoors. In honoring his request for a green burial, he was lovingly laid to rest in the woodlands of the beautiful Carolina Memorial Sanctuary in Mills River, outside of Asheville. There he will become part of the peace and serenity of that protected land. He will forever be loved and missed by us all.

