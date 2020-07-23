1/
William McArthur Young Jr.
Mr. William McArthur Young, Jr. 35, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
1 entry
July 23, 2020
William was a former student of mine! Words cannot express the sadness in my heart! My heart breaks for all who loved him! Special prayers to all who loved him! May God wrap his arms around each of you!
Dena Najarian
Teacher
