William McArthur Young Sr.
1957 - 2020
Mr. William McArthur Young, Sr., age 63, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. Born on June 12, 1957 in Rowan County, he was the son of Fred Lee Young, Sr. and the late Mary Allison Young. He attended Dunbar High School in East Spencer and was a graduate of Burbank Adult School, Burbank, CA. William served in the United States Marine Corp. He attended Crown in Glory Lutheran Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, William M. Young, Jr. Left to cherish his memories include his father, Fred Lee Young, Sr., of Salisbury; children, Ashley L. Young, Daniel D. Lowery, Alesia Davis, Mya Davis-Young and Kya Davis-Young, all of Salisbury; siblings, Lynette Spratt (Larry) of Spencer, Natalie Walker (Kenneth) of Greensboro, Grace Clemons (Terrell) of Kannapolis, Fred L. Young, Jr., of Asheville, Marshall Young of East Spencer and Walter Young (Kenya) of Gastonia; special friends Melvin Mitchell of Spencer and Bryant “Bae-Bae” Laney of Salisbury; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: There will be no public viewing, but there will be a public walk-thru from 1-3pm at the funeral home in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm, A. R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Military Rites and Interment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery and Rev. Kenneth Walker will officiate. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Young family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
William was a student on mine and he was such a Wonderful Young Man and his father was also they both will be remembered he always had his son right by his side which he called Duce.. Prayers go out to his mother and sister and the entire family..
SHARON CORPENING
Teacher
July 25, 2020
William use to wave as I drove by his house on my way home; his smile left joy in my heart. I always looked forward to seeing him and his dad, they were a little sunshine in this world!! My deepest sympathy to the family, he will be missed.
Ann Merritt
July 23, 2020
William was a former student of mine! Words cannot express the sadness in my heart! My heart breaks for all who loved him! Special prayers to all who loved him! May God wrap his arms around each of you!
Dena Najarian
Teacher
