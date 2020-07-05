William Michael Raney, Sr., 84, of Salisbury, NC passed away, Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan. He was born May 8, 1936 in Rowan County to the late Quinn William Raney and the late Edith Jones Raney. He attended Salem Lutheran Church of Salisbury. Mr. Raney was retired from Celanese of Salisbury and previously worked at Wilkes Transportation Authority of Wilkesboro. Mr. Raney graduated Woodleaf High School in 1954. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Faye Allen Raney on June 12, 2012, daughters Sherry Melinda Raney Brown, on April 1, 1989, and Tammie Raney Perez on May 3, 2016. Survivors are children: Hollie Raney Dishman (Justin) of the home, Kandy Austin (Eddie), Sherron Haas, Mike Raney (Monica), Kay Nelson (Myron), Anne Farrington, and Tom Raney (Pam), Son in law Froy Perez all of Salisbury. Grandchildren: Gabriel, William and Hunter Dishman of the home, Rocky Kluttz, Nikki Austin, Danny Haas (Emily), Jeff Haas, Clinton McDaniel (Holly), Brian Nelson, Lindsay Register (Jason), April McDaniel, Stephanie Raney (Kristen) and Stacy Graham (Bradley). Numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Brother David Raney (Brenda) and Sister Frances Ward. Service: Memorial service will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 6:00pm at Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Dawn Rister officiating. The family will be accepting visitors in their residence at other times. Memorials may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Raney family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.