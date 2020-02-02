William Wesley Pepper, 77, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on Sept. 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Fannie Overman Pepper and Willie Lee Pepper. William worked for Norandal as an equipment operator. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church and a former member of the Spencer Moose Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Walter, and Willie; sister, Doris Everhart; stepmother, Nina Pepper. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Menster; daughters, Angie Sywenki of China Grove, Teresa Stephens (Jimmy) of Mocksville, and Heather Tovornik (Robert) of Salisbury; sisters, Joann Propst of Salisbury, Becky Eddins (Alan) of Morristown, Tenn., and Jill Leazer (Mike) of Salisbury; grandson, Nolan Tovornik; granddaughters, Lauren Earnhardt (Jeremy), Jessica Vaughn (Matthew) and Shelby Stephens; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Earnhardt, Brooks Earnhardt, Jensen Vaughn, and one on the way, Soren Vaughn. Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, at Oakdale Baptist Church, 200 Charles St., Spencer, NC 28159. Service: 11 a.m., Monday at Oakdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Freeborn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 200 Charles St., Spencer, NC 28159. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Pepper family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020