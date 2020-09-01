1/1
William Phelps
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William “Bill” Clarence Phelps, 74, of Salisbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Born April 30, 1946 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Lucille Lankford Phelps and William C. Phelps, Sr. He was educated in the Davie County schools, graduated from Davie County High School, Class of 1965 and attended Rowan Cabarrus County Community College. Mr. Phelps was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. Mr. Phelps was employed for Fiber Industries, later becoming Hoechst Celanese before retiring. He was a member of Corinth Church of Christ, served as an Assistant Cub Scout Master and Assistant Boy Scout Master at Bethel Lutheran Church and Central United Methodist. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Rebecca “Becky” Boyd Phelps; daughter, Melanie Harrison and husband PJ of Cleveland, Tenn.; son, William “Scott” Phelps of Charlotte; sisters, Mary McClamroch and husband Bryant of Harmony, Peggy Cromer of Woodleaf; brothers, Marvin Phelps and fiance' Twila Martin of Cleveland and Charlie Phelps and wife Dena of Mocksville; and he was a loving Pop Pop to his grandchildren, Camille Harrison, Julian Harrison and Lyla Harrison. Service: Funeral services for Mr. Phelps will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Chapel of the Pines at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. PJ Harrison officiating. Visitation: The family will speak to friends following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Rowan Relay For Life, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or https://www.cancer.org/ Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Phelps family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
Chapel of the Pines at Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Pines at Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved