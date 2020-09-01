William “Bill” Clarence Phelps, 74, of Salisbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Born April 30, 1946 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Lucille Lankford Phelps and William C. Phelps, Sr. He was educated in the Davie County schools, graduated from Davie County High School, Class of 1965 and attended Rowan Cabarrus County Community College. Mr. Phelps was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. Mr. Phelps was employed for Fiber Industries, later becoming Hoechst Celanese before retiring. He was a member of Corinth Church of Christ, served as an Assistant Cub Scout Master and Assistant Boy Scout Master at Bethel Lutheran Church and Central United Methodist. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Rebecca “Becky” Boyd Phelps; daughter, Melanie Harrison and husband PJ of Cleveland, Tenn.; son, William “Scott” Phelps of Charlotte; sisters, Mary McClamroch and husband Bryant of Harmony, Peggy Cromer of Woodleaf; brothers, Marvin Phelps and fiance' Twila Martin of Cleveland and Charlie Phelps and wife Dena of Mocksville; and he was a loving Pop Pop to his grandchildren, Camille Harrison, Julian Harrison and Lyla Harrison. Service: Funeral services for Mr. Phelps will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Chapel of the Pines at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. PJ Harrison officiating. Visitation: The family will speak to friends following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Rowan Relay For Life
, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or https://www.cancer.org/
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Phelps family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.