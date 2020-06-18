William Thomas Branch 68, of Salisbury was born to the late William Thomas and Lorraine White Branch on August 23, 1951 in York, SC passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital Charlotte, NC. He was 1969 graduate of North Rowan High School and was last Carter's Furniture. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Branch and stepson Jermaine Smith. He leaves memories to his spouse Barbara Allen Branch of the home, son; Rodney Branch, stepson; William Smith, daughter; Tawanda Miller, stepdaughters; Lisa(Calvin)Kelly, Kenyatta (Edward)Whitner,brothers; Chambers (Betty) Branch, Dennis Branch, sisters; Mary(Kent)Wilkerson ,Betty(Chris)Kelly, sister in law; Nannie Branch, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, nieces,nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private Funeral Services will be Saturday at 4:00 P.M Rowan Funeral Services Chapel. Public viewing will be Friday 10:30 - 5:00 .All other times at the home. Rowan Funeral Services is serving the Branch family.



